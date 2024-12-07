Darbhanga, December 7: Security has been increased in Bihar's Darbhanga following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession on Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, the incident occurred in Tarauni village during the Ram-Janki Vivah procession taken out on the occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Officials said that an argument between two groups escalated, leading to the stone pelting. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Additional forces were deployed by the District Headquarters to maintain law and order situation. Bihar Shocker: Man, His Second Wife Brutally Thrash Woman, Put Fevikwik in Her Private Parts in Jamui; Absconding (Watch Video).

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jagunath Reddy, said, "A procession was taken out for the marriage of Shri Ram Janaki without permission. During the event, stones were pelted, leading to tensions. Following this, police responded promptly and the situation was brought under control. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order."

He added, "We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify people involved in stone pelting. No arrests have been made yet, but the situation is under control. Police are on duty to ensure safety and are actively investigating the incident." Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The SSP also said they are also recording statements of eye-witnesses. "At present, we are gathering statements from witnesses. Many people left the area during the night, which has made it difficult to locate them. Since morning, we have been dispersing crowds and will continue our investigation. We have obtained CCTV footage and are analysing it for identification purposes," he said.

Earlier, Patna Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed concern over the incident, assuring strict action. "Action will be taken against those involved. Police are investigating, and appropriate measures will follow," he added.

Darbhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kumar added, "An argument between two groups of people led to the incident. The situation was controlled in time, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the people involved. The reason behind the incident will be known only after an investigation. The situation is now normal."

