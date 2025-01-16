Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): A musical extravaganza celebrating India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage regaled devotees on Thursday evening as eminent playback singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan presented his soulful renditions steeped in the spirit of devotion at the Ganga Pandal during the special program 'Sanskriti Ka Sangam' organized by the Department of Culture.

Shankar Mahadevan mesmerized the audience with his presentation of 'Chalo Kumbh Chalein', transforming the venue into a haven of devotion and harmony.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 Crore Pilgrims Bathed at Sangam from January 11 to 16 on Occasion of Mahakumbh.

The program was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the event.

Shankar Mahadevan expressed his gratitude for being part of such a sacred event, calling it an honour to participate in the Maha Kumbh. He extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vision and efforts in organizing the grand celebration.

Also Read | Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot Dead ATM Cash Vehicle Guard in Bidar City (Watch Video).

During the opening ceremony, Mahadevan performed the song "Chalo Kumbh Chalein" which filled the audience with devotional fervour. This was followed by a powerful rendition of Ganesh Vandana, which resonated throughout the Ganga Pandal.

The Ganga Pandal will host grand cultural evenings daily until February 24, featuring performances by renowned singers, musicians, and dancers from across the country. Esteemed artists such as Kailash Kher, Kavita Seth, Nitin Mukesh, Suresh Wadkar, Hariharan, and Kavita Krishnamurthy are set to captivate the audience with their spellbinding performances, adding to the mystique of the Mahakumbh.

The night scene of Maha Kumbh shines with the light of faith, where lakhs of devotees experience self-purification by taking a bath in the Sangam. This grand event not only celebrates the magnificence of Indian culture but also conveys a profound message of unity and harmony.

As a majestic platform for Indian art, culture, and spirituality, Maha Kumbh brings together diverse expressions of devotion through folk music, classical dance, and theatrical performances, offering an unparalleled spiritual experience to attendees.

The event was graced by the presence of Mayor Ganesh Shankar Kesariwani, MLA Pooja Pal, along with other public representatives and officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)