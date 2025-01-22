Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Shimla district police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, have ramped up their efforts to curb drug peddling in the region. In the last 24 hours, seven individuals involved in drug trafficking have been arrested, and approximately 225 grams of heroin have been seized.

Speaking to the ANI, SP Gandhi said, "We are making every possible effort to eradicate drug-related activities, particularly targeting peddlers. Continuous action is being taken against those involved in these illegal activities." He said that the department's commitment to combating the challenges posed by drug trafficking includes employing advanced investigative techniques.

"We are drawing backward and forward linkages to trace the origins and destinations of the drug supply chain," Gandhi explained. He assured that individuals involved in the supply network, regardless of their position, will not escape scrutiny or legal action.

"Those who believe they can evade investigation will not be spared. We have developed new investigation modules to ensure thorough action against everyone involved," the SP said.

The Shimla police are now leveraging geo-mapping technology to pinpoint those embedded in the drug supply chain. Gandhi underlined the accountability of everyone in the network, stating, "Anyone involved in the supply chain, whether it is the supplier, consumer, or manufacturer, is equally culpable. We are committed to taking decisive action against all parties," he added.

In the past four months, the Shimla police have dismantled more than three significant drug peddling networks. Over 200 individuals connected to these activities have been arrested during this period. Gandhi noted that this reflects the police's unyielding determination to address the drug menace plaguing the region.

The police have also initiated a robust strategy to eliminate drug consumption and distribution, focusing on preventive measures and creating awareness about the risks associated with narcotics. The SP reiterated the police's goal of creating a drug-free environment in Shimla and neighbouring areas, stating that such efforts are vital for the well-being of the community.

With these actions, the Shimla police continue to strengthen their resolve to dismantle drug cartels and protect the region from the scourge of narcotics. "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure strong action in this direction," the SP added further.(ANI)

