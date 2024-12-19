New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MPs protested against the statement made by Union Minister Amit Shah on Dr BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha and demanded an apology from the BJP.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "The BJP should apologise for the comments made in Parliament... This proves that the BJP is against the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of insulting former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar and undermining the Constitution.

His remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments, which Yadav claimed revealed the BJP's "hatred" toward Ambedkar and the values enshrined in India's Constitution.

"How will those whose hearts are filled with hatred run the country? What happened today is not just an insult to Babasaheb but also to the Constitution given by him. This is another extreme point of the negative mentality of the BJP," Yadav posted on X.

Akhilesh further underlined that the country has witnessed the BJP's true attitude toward Ambedkar, "Today, the country has come to know how much bitterness the BJP people have towards Babasaheb. The BJP people consider the Constitution made by Babasaheb as their biggest opponent because they feel that the way they want to exploit the poor, deprived, and oppressed and establish their dominance over them, the Constitution is standing as a shield against their evil intentions."

He also condemned the BJP's stance, calling it "Totally reprehensible! Deeply worrying!! Highly objectionable!!!" Yadav concluded his post by asserting, "Everyone says today, we don't want BJP!"

Telangana Congress Ministers, MLAs and MLCs held a protest at the Ambedkar Statue in Telangana Assembly premises against Amit Shah's comments on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament.

TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Amit Shah's statement hurt the hearts of many people in our country.

"The statements made by Amit Shah in parliament are not excusable. It has hurt the hearts of many people in our country. The congress strongly demands that Amit Shah be immediately dismissed from the Cabinet," TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

This criticism followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, where Shah reportedly said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

