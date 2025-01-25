Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Padma awards winners from the state, which includes actor Ajith Kumar and former India cricketer R Ashwin.

Ajith, actor Shobana Chandrakumar and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty were awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Centre while Ashwin and Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, among others, were selected for Padma Shri.

In a social media post, the CM greeted the recipients of the various Padma awards and wished they scaled more heights in their respective fields and brought laurels to Tamil Nadu. PTI

