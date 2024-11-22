Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he found it strange that the Centre was yet to give its reaction on the bribery charges against industrialist Gautam Adani, but the BJP was prompt with it.

"In what form BJP is commenting, only they know. After the clear analysis given by Rahul Gandhi yesterday, Centre, Finance and Home Ministry should come forward on their own.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

"Suppose allegations have been made in America and LOP has given a statement then the Indian Government should react," Gehlot told reporters here today.

"The whole country is waiting to see what they (the Centre) say. When the Centre, Finance and Home Ministry say something, the situation will become clear," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Stage Set for Vote Counting in 288 Assembly Constituencies Across State, Fate of MahaYuti and MVA To Be Decided.

The Congress leader said that no one has any objection to the investment wherever it comes.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)