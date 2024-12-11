Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather conditions for Telangana in coming days and there will be a nip in the air in the early morning and late evening hours prevailing normal cold conditions, however, minimum temperature will be above normal.

The latest update on the weather report from Telangana, Dharma Raju, Scientist C of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "Most of the Telangana region will receive light rain today. But coming four days it will be dry weather conditions. The wind pattern is that easterly and north easterly winds are prevailing over most of Telangana state. Because of these, most of the Telangana mainland looks to have a dry weather condition."

Also Read | Bihar: 2 Police Officers Suspended in East Champaran, Salaries of 60 Cops Withheld After Severe Lapses Found in Their Duties.

"Except in the morning hours there will be a common cold conditions. But the cold wave conditions will not be much severe. But particularly the northern parts of Telangana will receive some cold activity. As the day progresses there will be some suffocated weather. Gradually in the evening also we will be having some cold weather. Still the weather conditions look to be a dry weather throughout the week. If we see in the Bay of Bengal, there is a persisting low pressure today because of which we will not be having much rains for Telangana except today," he added.

Detailing about the winter weather pattern of Telangana in the month of November and first week of December Dharma Raju said, "The minimum temperature in Adilabad is recorded as 12.2, except that all parts of Telangana is having fine weather conditions. When we look at the winter weather pattern of Telangana in the month of November and first week of December, there is some cold wave weather conditions in Northern Telangana.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area.

"Gradually this has declined and temperatures have reached above normal. This week also most of the Telangana will have minimum temperatures above normal," said Dharma Raju. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)