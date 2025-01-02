Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Three youths were found dead in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Wednesday evening, police said. The trio had come to Bhaderwah to celebrate the new year.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Singh (39), Ashutosh Singh, and Sunny Choudhary, all residents of Jammu.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog May Disrupt Flight Operations in National Capital; IMD Predicts Warmer Days Ahead (Watch Video).

The police were alerted after one of the deceased did not respond to the repeated phone calls from his family.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Sandeep Mehta confirmed the incident and told ANI, "...We received a call from Jammu that a person named Ashutosh had come with his two friends in Bhaderwah to celebrate the new year. He was not responding to phone calls... Our team tracked and located them; They were in a hotel room. The door was locked from the inside. When the team managed to get into the room - they found all three people unconscious..."

Also Read | Medchal Shocker: Protest Breaks Out At CMR Engineering College After Hidden Camera Found in Girls Hostel's Washroom; 300 Obscene Videos Recorded in Past 3 Months, Claim Students.

"A forensic team also came to the spot and a team of doctors declared them dead," he said.

The SSP stated that a formal investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths. "We are exploring all angles, and the preliminary cause appears to be suffocation."

The official further added that they have started an investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)