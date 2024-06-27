New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the New Parliament House in the national capital.

"Delighted to meet with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at the New Parliament House, New Delhi. I also conveyed the enthusiasm of sisters & brothers of #Tripura for Modi 3.0. We also discussed various developmental issues in order to fulfill our commitment of #ViksitBharat," the Tripura CM said in a post on X.

The Tripura Chief Minister also met the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today.

"Today at the New Parliament Building met & greeted Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I also congratulated & wished him for his 2nd term as Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation," Saha said in a post on X.

On the same day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his official residence in New Delhi.

"Met Hon'ble @DefenceMinIndia Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at his official residence in New Delhi. I congratulated him for Modi 3.0," Manik Saha said in another post on X.

Saha also met with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda in the Parliament House today.

Taking to his X account Saha said, "Today, on behalf of the people of Tripura, I met with the Honorable Shri J.P. Nadda Ji, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at the Parliament House in New Delhi to extend our greetings and congratulations." (ANI)

