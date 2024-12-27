Agartala, Dec 27 (PTI) Tripura's Khowai district administration on Friday kicked off a sports campaign to raise awareness among the youth on drug abuse and other social evils, an official said.

Participants of various games such as football, volleyball and cricket will undergo tests for major infectious and lifestyle diseases, as part of the ‘Khowai says YES to life' campaign, she said.

Relevant audio and video messages will also be played in between the matches to spread awareness, the official said.

The inaugural match was held at Dakshin Maharani Village Committee premises in Khowai's Mungiakami Block.

“The first match was football and it witnessed a huge participation. More importantly, around 30 youths got their blood tested, as one of the conditions of the event. I hope the move will yield positive results in the battle against drug abuse,” District Magistrate of Khowai, Chandni Chandran, said.

She said in the coming weeks, more such matches will be organised in the district.

“We hope to get a large number of youths tested through this campaign. This will be helpful for the health department in taking preventive measures,” she added.

