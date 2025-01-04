Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were shot dead by armed men during a robbery attempt in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victims were identified Sunil Kumar Ray, a jewellery store employee at Panikoili, and Nila Madhab Panda, a resident of Soti village, they added.

According to police, Ray was riding his motorcycle to a bank to deposit the store's cash when he was shot around 1.30 pm. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to sources, four unidentified armed men on two motorcycles arrived at the scene and fired at Ray, injuring him critically. Hearing Ray's screams, locals rushed to the spot. Anticipating trouble, the armed men fired on the locals killing Panda on the spot.

Soon after, local chased the armed men and overpowered two of them while two others managed to escape. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the two and launched a manhunt to nab the others.

