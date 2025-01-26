New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

As the nation celebrates this significant milestone, the Minister of State for Science and Technology marked the occasion by unfurling the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adhering to the values of the Constitution.

"I congratulate all the countrymen on Republic Day. This time it has been 75 years since the Republic was established. This is the first Republic Day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. It is also an achievement in itself that the Prime Minister has been elected for the third consecutive time," he said.

"The country has been waiting for a long time for the respect that PM Modi has given to the Constitution. For the first time, Constitution Day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

This year's Republic Day celebrations in India were led by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, where she unfurled the national flag with the assistance of Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

The celebrations highlighted 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution and emphasised the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath before the flag-unfurling ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was invited as the chief guest for the celebrations, symbolising the deep ties between the two nations. The day witnessed a grand display of cultural diversity, military strength, and India's achievements, as the country reflected on its journey as the world's largest democracy. (ANI)

