Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will virtually inaugurate the National Turmeric Board on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

The physical inauguration will take place concurrently in Nizamabad, Telangana in the presence of Palle Ganga Reddy, the first Chairperson of the National Turmeric Board, farmers and other government officials.

The creation of the National Turmeric Board was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2023, during a public meeting in Telangana.

This historic decision reflects PM Modi's commitment to farmers and his visionary leadership in recognizing the importance of turmeric as a vital crop for India's agricultural economy.

The announcement also fulfilled a 40-year-old demand of turmeric farmers who had long sought dedicated support and infrastructure to bolster turmeric cultivation and trade, according to an official release.

BJP State Spokesperson NV Subash lauded the Centre's decision to establish the National Turmeric Board at Nizamabad

"This is what BJP and Narendra Modi ji stand for--promises made, promises delivered. It's no surprise that the people have entrusted him with leadership for a third consecutive term, a privilege Congress dynasts can only dream of," said BJP State Spokesperson NV Subash.

Subash emphasized the BJP's transformative agenda, citing achievements like the 6.5 km all-weather tunnel connecting Srinagar and Ladakh, as evidence of the Prime Minister's visionary leadership.

"This bold step once again proves that the Prime Minister is a leader who delivers and inspires trust," Subash concluded.

MP of Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri played a pivotal role in realizing the long-cherished dream of the turmeric farmers. In a unique step in Indian politics, he gave a written assurance on a stamp (bond) paper, committing to act in favour of the farmers by delivering a Turmeric Board, if he is elected.

Over the years, he continuously met PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and several officers, tirelessly advocating for the farmers' cause and ensuring this historic achievement became a reality, the release added.

In addition to the creation of the Board, several farmer-friendly measures have been undertaken by the Government in recent years including; curtailing turmeric imports to stabilize domestic prices; boosting exports, especially post-COVID; introducing Kisan Rail (notably the Nizamabad-to-Bangladesh route during COVID) to facilitate efficient transportation and organizing buyers-sellers-exporters meets to enhance market linkages.

As a result of these efforts, turmeric prices have seen unprecedented growth. Over the last decade, the average price for Nizamabad turmeric hovered around Rs6,000 per quintal. However, in 2024, the price touched an all-time high of Rs18,000 per quintal, a trend that continues this season, the release added.

The National Turmeric Board will provide targeted support to turmeric farmers by promoting research and development, facilitating infrastructure development such as setting up processing units, enhancing exports, and ensuring better prices for their produce.

This initiative is poised to not only strengthen the local economy of North Telangana, particularly Nizamabad but also boost India's position in the global turmeric market, the release added.

India leads globally in turmeric production, consumption, and export, contributing over 75% of global turmeric production. In 2022-23, India cultivated turmeric across 3.24 lakh hectares, yielding 11.61 lakh tonnes. Major producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

With a 62% share in global trade, India exported 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and products valued at USD 207.45 million in 2022-23. Key markets include Bangladesh, UAE, USA, and Malaysia. The National Turmeric Board aims to elevate exports to USD 1 billion by 2030. (ANI)

