Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): City of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the festivities of Mahakumbh Mela 2025 which is scheduled to kick-off on Janurary 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025.

In a bid to ensure safety and relief during any untoward incidents, the Prayagraj administration has bought special vehicles, suitable for all kinds of terrain.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to develop the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' and IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj, in time for the Mahakumbh 2025. This project aims to offer a unique blend of luxury accommodation and cultural immersion, designed to enhance the spiritual experience of visitors during one of India's most significant religious events.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other high-tech technologies will be integrated into the CCTV arrangements for the event.

During a press conference, Kumar elaborated the extensive preparations being made by various government departments, especially the police, to ensure the safety of the millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

As per official sources, the state government has decided to illuminate the Mahakumbh fairgrounds with over 40,000 rechargeable bulbs, ensuring 24/7 lighting. These innovative bulbs will continue to operate during power outages, ensuring the divine ambience.

The government will also organize a Bird Festival on the sidelines of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Divisional Forest Officer of Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar, said that the Bird Festival will take place on February 1-2, 2025, during the Mahakumbh. The proposal for the event is currently being submitted to the government. The festival aims to raise awareness among youth about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation.

Over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals will be installed across the Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj in a bid to make Mahakumbh 2025 a 'Swachh Kumbh', officials said earlier.

During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. By visiting Prayagraj's revered temples, devotees will express their deep devotion to the Sanatan faith.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin with the Paush Purnima Snan (holy bath) on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, with the last bath on Mahashivratri. (ANI)

