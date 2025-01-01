New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): On the eve of New Year 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar all citizens, recognizing the significance of this moment in the nation's journey.

As per a release, VP Dhankhar said, "This year marks the beginning of the final quarter of the Constitution's centenary, a milestone symbolizing India's unwavering commitment to constitutional values and its emergence as a global economic hub."

"Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 - a momentous juncture in our republic's journey," he added, highlighting the importance of this year in the country's history.

In his message, the Vice President urged the nation to rededicate itself to the vision set by the framers of the Constitution. He emphasized the continued progress toward achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"This year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution's centenary - a profound milestone reflecting our democracy's enduring commitment to constitutional values and emergence as a global economic hub," he remarked.

The Vice President also called on citizens to renew their commitment to civic duties, self-reliance, and social harmony, encouraging efforts that would contribute to building a sustainable future. "Let's commit to building a sustainable future reflecting India's unique values," he added.

As India enters the new year, the Vice President's message underscored the importance of moving forward with determination, nurturing democratic values, and prioritizing the nation's interests.

"Let us move forward with determination, nurturing democratic values with resolve to keep Nation First," the VP said.

Wishing all a "Happy and Purposeful New Year," the Vice President's greeting encapsulated both hope and a call to action for the year ahead.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people of India on the eve of New Year 2025, wishing everyone a year filled with peace, prosperity, and personal growth.

In an official release shared by Birla on December 31, he expressed his hope that the coming year would bring joy and enthusiasm to all citizens, along with the fulfilment of their resolutions.

"My dear fellow countrymen, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of you for the New Year 2025. May the New Year bring new joys and new enthusiasm into your lives and your loved ones. I hope that all your resolutions for this year will be fulfilled," Birla stated. (ANI)

