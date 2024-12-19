New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Acme Solar on Thursday said it has commissioned 1023 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan.

The capacity comprising four projects was commissioned on Wednesday, the company said.

"Acme Solar Holdings has successfully commissioned four Inter State Transmission System-connected projects aggregating to 1,023 MW in Jaisalmer," it said.

Sharing the details, it said ACME Dhaulpur Powertech commissioned 238 MW and ACME Deoghar Solar Power commissioned 253 MW, while ACME Phalodi Solar Energy commissioned 260.05 MW.

ACME Raisar Solar Energy commissioned 272 MW out of 300 MW.

Acme Solar Holding is one of the largest renewable energy producers and among the top 10 renewable energy players in India.

