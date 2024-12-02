Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Amid dissent within a section of the party, BJP district unit presidents on Monday presented a united front, expressing support for state party president B Y Vijayendra.

This comes as Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his supporters have taken a defiant stance against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. The district unit chiefs convened at a private hotel to discuss their concerns, BJP sources said.

Members of the BJP state organisation committee also attended the meeting, they said.

"At a time when the state unit is preparing to challenge the Siddaramaiah government, such internal conflicts are harmful," a BJP leader told PTI.

The leader acknowledged the party's recent setbacks, including the loss of all three seats in the assembly by-polls. "Infighting and internal disputes are causing significant damage to the party," he said.

The district presidents plan to hold another meeting on Tuesday in the presence of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the leader said.

Meanwhile, Yatnal has embarked on a month-long anti-Waqf march from November 25 to December 25, which lacks approval from the state leadership. Despite being issued a show-cause notice, Yatnal has continued his march.

On Monday, he reiterated his criticism of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, accusing them of "surrendering to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar."

