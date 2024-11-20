New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was thrashed to death following an altercation with another individual in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the boy was on his way to the Sai Mandir in Anand Vihar with his eight-year-old cousin and their friend to have langar prasad, police said.

As the trio reached Nala Road behind Srestha Vihar, the boy got into an argument with another person, they added.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara, the situation escalated when the accused picked up a wooden stick from the roadside and struck the victim multiple times on the head from behind.

The attacker fled as the victim collapsed, writhing in pain, the DCP said. adding that hearing his cries for help, bystanders rushed the boy to the Hedgewar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been lodged and efforts are underway to apprehend the attacker, he said.

