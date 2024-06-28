New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The ceiling of a library in Delhi University's north campus started leaking after heavy rains lashed the national capital early Friday, forcing students to move out of the reading room.

In a video that surfaced online, water was seen to be dripping from the ceiling of Faculty of Arts library and a portion of the reading room was filled with water.

Rajesh Singh, the librarian, said a survey of leakage was conducted immediately after it was reported and repair work is being carried out currently.

"We have written to the engineering department of Delhi University about the matter. A team of the department has surveyed the leakage at noon and the repair work is being carried out," he said.

According to the librarian, the ceiling leaked because of the accumulation of excessive rainwater on the rooftop. The situation was controlled after the rainwater was drained between 7 am to 8 am, he added.

Students have been asked to use other rooms of the library while the repair work is underway.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, bringing normal life in the city to a standstill. Several parts saw waterlogging causing massive traffic jams.

