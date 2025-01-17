Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully enabled a new export initiative for BSRM Steel's Re-Rolling Mills, marking the first shipment of semi-finished steel products from Nayagarh in Odisha's Kendujhar district to Nepal, officials said.

The first rake of soft billets was loaded on Friday, signaling the beginning of a “crucial transportation link expected to see an initial traffic of three rakes per month”, they said.

The development is part of a Business Development Initiative (BDU) by ECoR, and designed to boost regional trade and improve connectivity for goods movement, especially steel products, to neighbouring countries like Nepal, according to an official release.

The Railway's role in facilitating this export venture underscores its commitment to supporting industrial development and enhancing the movement of goods across borders, it said.

