New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Thursday said it has received the ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognised benchmark for excellence in information security management systems.

The milestone underscores GIFT City's commitment to safeguard critical information by adhering to internationally acknowledged best practices, it said.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

GIFT City's certification signifies its readiness to address the evolving challenges of information security in a digital-first world.

"By adopting globally benchmarked security protocols, GIFT City ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical data, enabling seamless and secure operations for businesses across sectors," GIFT City said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

The secure environment bolsters GIFT City's appeal to multinational corporations, startups, and financial institutions seeking a trusted location for cross-border financial services and other operations, it added.

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is a global financial and IT services hub.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)