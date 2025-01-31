Kurukshetra, Jan 31 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Haryana's Kurukshetra district after his family stopped him from playing a mobile phone game, police said on Friday.

The Class 9 student, from Shadipur Shaheedan village, was reportedly addicted to the game, which was affecting his studies, Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector Kamal Rana said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

"When the family stopped him from playing, he left home and went to the Delhi-Amritsar railway track near his village, where he ended his life on Thursday," Rana said.

His body was recovered near Dheerpur railway station, about 15 km from Kurukshetra.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

After receiving information, police took the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem before handing it over to the family.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)