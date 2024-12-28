Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Haryana government would now give Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount to armymen and CAPF personnel from the state killed in action, after the cabinet gave its nod to the revised compensation.

The Haryana cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday and decided to raise the amount from the previous Rs 50 lakh, an official statement said.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

The ex-gratia grant is given to the family members or next of kin of Armed Forces personnel (Army, Navy & Air Force) if they are involved in incidents declared as "battle casualty" while performing "bona fide official duties in war, IED blast, terrorist or militant attacks or border skirmishes and in United National Peacekeeping Force which demand exceptional courage and decisions".

In case of CAPF personnel, the payment of ex-gratia amount is given to their families if they are killed while performing "their bona fide official duties while serving in operational area in war or during terrorist/militant attack".

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

The compensation amount to CAPF personnel would also be given in case of they die while in duty during natural calamities, elections, rescue operations, etc, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)