New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress on Monday appointed Akshay Lakra as the chief of its Delhi unit.

According to a statement, IYC national in-charge Krishna Allavaru and IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib has appointed Lakra as president of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress.

In a letter, Chib mentioned, "The IYC is confident that you will devote your full time and energy to further strengthen the organisation and as well as the Congress Party under the able and dynamic leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

