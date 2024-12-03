Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday stressed the importance of modernising and strengthening the police force and allied organisations to effectively address security and law-and-order challenges in the Union Territory.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the home department, he directed officials to complete all projects under the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) and the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

At the meeting, the L-G was briefed on matters related to SRE, manpower deployment, infrastructure development, and key issues pertaining to subordinate departments, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, prisons, fire and emergency services, home guards, SDRF, prosecution, and forensic sciences.

Sinha reiterated the need for police modernisation and strengthening allied organisations to effectively handle emerging security and law-and-order issues.

He also stressed the importance of effective prison management, enhanced human resource strategies, and addressing matters related to internal security and the criminal justice system, the spokesperson added.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

