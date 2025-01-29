New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) JBM Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 8 per cent to Rs 52 crore in the December quarter.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, JBM Auto said in a statement.

Sales, including other operating income, stood at Rs 1,396 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, up 4 per cent compared to Rs 1,346 crore a year ago.

The company said its board of directors in a meeting on October 28 last year, recommended the sub-division of existing equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each into equities with face value of Rs 1 each.

This sub-division has been approved by the company's shareholders.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 2.7 per cent up at Rs 1,401.05 apiece on the BSE.

