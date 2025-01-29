New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) KRBL Ltd on Wednesday unveiled new packaging for its flagship 'India Gate' basmati rice brand after 25 years, with an aim to capture 60 per cent market share over the next 3-5 years.

The company currently holds a 42 per cent market share in the branded basmati rice segment.

"We have 42 per cent market share at present and aim to reach 60 per cent in the next 3-5 years," KRBL Business Head Ayush Gupta told reporters here.

The new packaging features an updated logo, structured information about basmati rice grain length, usage guidelines for different food preparations, and a QR code.

Gupta said the redesigned packaging will help consumers make informed decisions while purchasing branded packaged products.

He noted that only two brands - India Gate and Daawat (LT Foods) - operate at the national level, with a combined market share of 60 per cent in India's branded basmati rice segment.

To achieve its market share target, the company plans to challenge regional brands and convert consumers from loose to packaged rice while expanding the category, Gupta added.

The company also offers black and brown rice under its health category. However, this remains a niche segment that requires time for market expansion.

