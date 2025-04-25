New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a 19 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 85.09 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 71.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 55.44 crore in January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 54.60 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 60.94 crore from Rs 97.95 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 463.87 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 279.12 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

