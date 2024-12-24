Kaushambi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting his own son dead with a licensed gun.

Additional District Government Advocate Anirudh Kumar Mishra said on May 10, 2022, Kiran Devi had informed the Pipri police station that after a dispute over asking for a mobile, her father-in-law Shivnarayan Singh had shot her husband Brijesh Kumar Patel with his licensed gun.

Mishra said Additional District Judge Vishnu Deo Singh on Tuesday held Shivnarayan Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

