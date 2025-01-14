New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from him, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: Registrations Now Open at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Follow These Steps to Apply.

The accused, identified as Manthan alias Bobby, was a resident of Rajapuri in Delhi, police said.

The officer said that on January 8 an e-FIR was registered by Kamlesh Ojha reporting theft of jewellery and cash from his residence. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Also Read | What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

The team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas and identified the accused.

"The team laid a trap near a government school in Bindapur late on January 8. At around midnight, they apprehended Manthan while he was attempting to sell the stolen items," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Manthan admitted his crime and said that he was a drug addict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)