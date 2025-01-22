New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three minors over old enmity in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Mukul, a resident of Madangir area, police said.

A senior police officer said that on Tuesday around 5 pm, they received information regarding a stabbing incident in Madangir area.

Upon reaching the spot, they took Mukul to a hospital where he later died. A case was registered and three juveniles were apprehended, the officer said.

The officer said that one of the accused in Mukul's neighbour and have some old enmity. Further investigation is underway.

