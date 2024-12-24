Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Efforts to rescue a three-year-old girl who fell into a 150 feet deep borewell in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan continued on Tuesday.

The girl, Chetna, fell into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father on Monday.

SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said teams of NDRF and SDRF are trying to rescue the girl safely.

Senior Commandant of NDRF Yogesh Meena said, "After failing to safely pull out the girl from the borewell with a ring rod, efforts are being made to pull her out with another local equipment made of iron plate."

The girl's actions were captured on camera and an oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old child fell into a borewell in Dausa district. The rescue operation to rescue the child safely lasted for more than 55 hours. However, by the time he was pulled out, the child had lost the battle of life.

