Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 9 (PTI) Noida Police has arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl student in a private school, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Kalu Thakur alias Aamir, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court here, the officials said.

Sector-24 police station in-charge Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident took place on September 3 in a private school located in Sector-12 when Thakur, a construction worker, allegedly made the girl sit on his lap and sexually assaulted her.

The girl shared the incident with her class teacher Sarita Suneja, and school principal Preeti Shukla, the officer said.

"The two, in collusion with school supervisor Basant Pandey and labour contractor Mukesh, helped Thakur escape to suppress the alleged incident," Dubey said.

He said the school principal, teacher, supervisor and contractor have already been arrested and the main accused was arrested from Shimla Park in Sector-12 on Sunday.

