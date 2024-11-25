New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd has won a coal mine in Jharkhand on the third day of 10th round of commercial coal mine auction, a release said on Monday.

The Kerendari BC North mine, which is partially explored, has reserves of 600 million tonnes (MT).

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

"On the third day, one coal block was put up for auction," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal ministry launched the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining under 10th round on June 21. After evaluation of bids, forward e-auction for nine blocks began last week.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

NLC India, ACC, and JSW Energy Utkal were among the five companies that bagged five mines on the first day of auction on Thursday. Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd bagged two blocks on the second day of commercial coal mines auction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)