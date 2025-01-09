Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Passenger traffic at Bangalore International Airport grew 9 per cent year-on-year to 40.73 million in 2024, driven by higher air traffic movements and the addition of new destinations, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has said.

The airport handled 37.2 million passengers in January-December 2023, BIAL said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The airport also reported its highest-ever annual cargo tonnage of 496,227 MT in 2024, reflecting strong performance in international and domestic segments, it added.

Bangalore Airport welcomed 40.73 million (4.07 crore) passengers in 2024 compared to 37.2 million (3.72 crore) in 2023, with the highest number of passengers in a single day getting recorded at 1,26,532 on October 20, the private airport operator said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Additionally, the airport recorded a peak of 782 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on October 17, 2024, with an annual average of 723 ATMs per day.

Stating that the facility witnessed robust growth in both passenger and cargo traffic during 2024, BIAL said this growth was complemented by a significant surge in daily air traffic movements (ATMs) and the launch of several new domestic and international routes.

It also said that for the first time, the airport surpassed the milestone of over 40 million passengers in a single calendar year, elevating its status to a 'Large Airport' globally, in line with Airport Council International's (more than 40 million passengers per annum) categorisation.

As of December 31, 2024, the airport operator said the facility serviced 75 domestic and 30 international destinations, further solidifying its position as a premier gateway for passenger and cargo traffic in the region.

The airport expanded its global network with new airline partners like Virgin Atlantic, Salam Air, Manta Air and Fly91, it said, adding that the frequency of international flights increased by 21 per cent, with an average of 75 ATMs per day in 2024, up from 62 ATMs per day in 2023.

Major airlines operating to and from Bengaluru Airport have increased international seat capacity by over 3,700 daily seats between the beginning of the IATA Summer 2024 season and the Winter 2024 season, BIAL said.

This surge is largely driven by Indigo's expansion of its international network and frequency, along with increased services from several foreign carriers. As a result, BLR Airport is now consolidating its position as the third busiest airport in India for international passenger numbers, it added.

BIAL said it also experienced significant growth in cargo volumes - processing 4,96,227 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2024 -- 17 per cent increase compared to 2023.

International cargo saw a 23 per cent growth, totalling 313,981 MT, driven by increased demand for perishables, spare parts, engineering goods, and e-commerce shipments, while domestic cargo volumes increased by 9 per cent, reaching 1,82,246 MT, spurred by seasonal perishable volumes and expanding e-commerce activity, BIAL said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)