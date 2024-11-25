Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have arrested six liquor smugglers after seizing two vehicles loaded with alcohol from the Sector 30 area in Gurugram, officials said on Sunday.

Police seized 1,002 bottles of liquor, 120 cans of beer, and 24 beer bottles from a Tata Ace and a canter, they added.

A police spokesman said the liquor stock was meant to be transported to Gujarat. To dodge the police, the accused hid the stock under tiles and iron angles in the two vehicles, he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sudhir, a native of Bihar, Shohib and Munfed alias Noli, both from Rajasthan, and Bhupender Yadav, Amit and Rampal, all from Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against them at the Sadar police station.

