Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday directed officials to expedite the pending land allotment cases related to budget announcements, warning that negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

He reviewed the pending land allotment cases in a meeting held with the District Collector through video conferencing at the Chief Minister's residence.

Sharma instructed that the process of land identification, proposal submission to the cocerned department and final allotment be completed by December 31, 2024, an official statement said.

The chief minister emphasised the need to accelerate land allotment for key development projects like sports college, roadways bus stand, processing plant for solid waste management, industrial park etc. in compliance with the budget announcement.

Sharma underscored that the Hi-Tech City project in Jaipur, part of the budget's vision is a 'dream project' for the state government.

He directed the formation of a joint team comprising officials from the Industries Department, Revenue Department and District Administration to oversee the project.

Focus should be placed on ensuring road connectivity water, electricity and other basic infrastructure, he added.

Sharma also called for immediate identification and improvement of accident-prone areas to reduce road accidents. Special campaigns will be launched to address 'black spots' in all the districts.

