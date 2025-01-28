New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Homegrown social media company ShareChat on Tuesday announced the opening of its first Southeast Asia AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore.

The move marks ShareChat's third establishment outside India, after the US and UK.

The new centre will help the organisation reach a larger network of highly specializsd AI talent in the region, build a technological stack and deliver an robust experience to its community, a company release said.

ShareChat and Moj (a short video app by the social media platform) have a cumulative reach of over 325 million users and operate in 15 Indian languages, the release said and noted that building innovative solutions focused on content discovery and recommendation play a huge role for both the platforms.

"With the new AI Centre of Excellence, ShareChat aims to strengthen its AI models, develop ML models to personalise content for each user, and optimise ad targeting while ensuring delivery of authentic user generated content," it said.

Leveraging Singapore's strong community of regional AI talent and infrastructure, ShareChat plans to expand its team to over 30 members in the next three years, the company said underlining its commitment to innovation and developing AI talent within the Southeast Asia region.

"With millions of content generated on the ShareChat and Moj ecosystem everyday, it becomes critical to develop a state-of-the-art recommendation system to ensure that users discover interesting and relevant content," the release said.

