New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday rose Rs 214 to Rs 93,660 per kilogram as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 214 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 93,660 per kg in a business turnover of 22,666 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 31.44 per ounce in New York.

