New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) AVBP on Thursday claimed that some students were injured during the screening of the Sabarmati Report movie on the JNU campus when stones were pelted on them from the outside.

"A few students have received minor injuries. The screening was stopped for a while, but it was resumed after some time," Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president of JNU's AVBP wing said.

He said that hundreds of students were watching the movie on Thursday evening when some people started pelting stones at them, Dubey said.

There was no immediate reaction from the university administration or the students' union. Further details are awaited.

