Faridabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23 at the Surajkund Complex in Faridabad district, officials said.

Haryana Tourism Corporation Principal Secretary Kala Ramachandran held a review meeting with officials of the district administration regarding the preparations for the fair.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The Surajkund fair plays an important role in taking Haryana's cultural heritage to the international platform, Ramachandran said.

Ramachandran said Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are the 'theme states' at the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, and added that all information about the fair will be available online.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)