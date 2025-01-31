Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) With an aim to stop drug smuggling in the district, Shimla Beopar Mandal has decided to reward the shopkeepers who provided credible information about the smuggling of chitta.

"A meeting of all sections of traders was held under the auspices of Beopar Mandal and it was decided to reward the shopkeeper for providing information about people involved in chitta smuggling,” Shimla Beopar Mandal president Raj Kumar Aggarwal said on Friday.

When pointed out that the police suspected that some shopkeepers have also connived with the smugglers, he said that some workers of the shopkeepers might be involved and we have asked the shopkeepers to keep watch on suspicious workers.

The information given by the traders would be passed on to the police and the Beopar Mandal would reward the concerned trader, he added.

Chitta (Diacetylmorphine), a semi-synthetic opioid mainly derived from heroin, is highly dangerous and lethal as the consumption increases with passage of time and its overdose could even result in death, former director of State Forensic Science laboratory Arun Sharma said.

