Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday asked officials to make efforts to increase the carrying capacity of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in view of the development of infrastructure at the temples.

The Himalayan temples, also known as the Char Dham, have received a huge rush of pilgrims in recent years. Largescale reconstruction projects have been undertaken in Kedarnath and Badrinath to augment facilities for the pilgrims.

Instructions to increase the carrying capacity of the Char Dham temples in view of the development of infrastructure facilities were issued by Dhami at a high-level meeting at his residence.

He also asked the officials to start preparing for the next yatra season well in advance.

"In view of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, full preparations should be made from now on, keeping in mind every kind of facility for the passengers, traffic management, development of infrastructure facilities, the carrying capacity of the Dhams, various arrangements on the travel routes and all other aspects," the chief minister said.

All processes for creating a proposed yatra authority should be completed by January 30, he said.

By January 15, a meeting should be held with the pilgrimage priests and stakeholders to take their suggestions. Whatever can be done best for travel management should be done by taking their suggestions, Dhami added.

For a well-organised Char Dham Yatra, the system of travel registration should be strengthened by making better use of digital technology, he said.

Dhami also directed to identify places along the yatra route where parking arrangements could be made during the peak pilgrimage season.

Special attention should be paid to the development of mythological, spiritual and historical places around the Char Dham, he said.

