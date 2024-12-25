New Delhi, December 25: A man tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said. Parliament Suicide Bid: Man Sets Self on Fire Near Parliament Building in Delhi, Rushed to RML Hospital.

Delhi: A young man tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself in front of the new Parliament building. Police arrived at the scene. The injured individual has been taken to RML Hospital, where his treatment is ongoing pic.twitter.com/SFglJPg6Pc — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

VIDEO | Visuals of security deployment outside the Parliament where man attempted self-immolation earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sfpmxw48MR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2024

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.

