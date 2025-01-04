Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 4 (ANI): NorthEast United FC head coach Benali believed his team have only themselves to blame after a goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

Mohammedan SC ended NorthEast United FC's goalscoring streak with a disciplined defensive performance in Guwahati, resulting in the fourth draw of the season for both teams. This was also the third time this season that the Highlanders failed to find the back of the net, dropping points after back-to-back wins.

Despite dominating possession and creating better chances, including hitting the post once, NorthEast United FC managed only two shots on target, the same as their opponents. Benali expressed his disappointment at the team's inability to stick to their game plan and capitalise on their opportunities.

"The problem we have is sometimes we forget (to keep going). We are hurting the team, we are doing very well and then we just say, 'Why are we hurting them? Let's just stop'. And that's the problem. We need to learn to keep going and going," Benali said during the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL official website.

He further added, "With all respect to Mohammedan SC, they played a good game for what they wanted and we know it. I was saying to them (players), 'Come on guys. If a team is waiting at the back and they're all defending in the middle, why do we want to go through the wall? Use your brain. Move it one side and then the other side and put people in the area. If we are putting strikers, go. If we are 1v1, go. Be brave.' Sometimes the ball is burning but we don't want to play it."

In the second half, the hosts piled relentless pressure on the Kolkata-based side, who stood firm defensively and aimed to frustrate NorthEast United FC with their organisation. Benali acknowledged his team's misfortune but also took a pragmatic view of Mohammedan SC's defensive strategy.

"They (Mohammedan SC) are very happy with one point. I'm happy for them. But we also took a point. I'm happy for us. And as I always say, Mohammedan SC is not an easy team. They will complicate life for a lot of teams. I asked the players to be patient because if we score one, they will open but the ball didn't go in," he explained. (ANI)

