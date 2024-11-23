Leicester, Nov 23 (AP) Chelsea closed the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool to five points by beating Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday.

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez put the London club on course for victory at King Power Stadium, with Jordan Ayew scoring for Leicester in the 95th minute. Liverpool doesn't play until Sunday when it travels to last-place Southampton.

Jackson showed good close control in the box before poking Chelsea in front with a clever finish in the 15th minute. It was the Senegal striker's seventh goal in 13 appearances this season.

Fernandez headed in Chelsea's second in the 75th after Jackson's header was saved by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Third-place Chelsea was a point behind Manchester City in second. City was playing Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday. (AP)

