Muscat [Oman], December 5 (ANI): India's Junior Men's Hockey Team head coach PR Sreejesh on Wednesday said that the squad has shown the same "Josh" in their triumph at the Men's Junior Asia Cup while reflecting on his former self when he was part of the Senior Men's Hockey Team.

The Indian junior men's hockey team defeated arch-rival Pakistan with a 5-3 scoreline in the high-scoring final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday to successfully defend their title.

Sreejesh took up the role as the head coach of the Junior team following his retirement from the sport.

The two-time Olympian who retired from the sports following India's bronze medal win against Spain at the Paris Olympics said that the passion in the squad was the same despite his change in role on the field.

"Champion's mandatory selfie, different role but same Josh. Jr Asia Cup champions 2024," Sreejesh said taking to X.

Earlier in the game, Araijeet Singh Hundal (4', 18', 47', 54') showed top form for India and Dilraj Singh (19') scored a brace to join him on the scoresheet. On the other hand, Pakistan's Captain Shahid Hannan (3') and Sufyan Khan (30', 39') tried their utmost to keep their team in the final for the majority of the game.

India has now lifted the trophy in this tournament a record five times, including their previous triumphs in 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004.

Following the win, Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff for their impeccable title defence and dominating performances in the Men's Junior Asia Cup.

Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which include a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, the joint-winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, the gold medal-winning team of the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, and the silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

