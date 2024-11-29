Singapore, Nov 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren played out a draw in the fourth round to remain level on points in the World Chess Championship battle here on Friday.

The two players signed peace after 42 moves and are tied on 2 points each after four games of the 14-round showdown.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out a draw in the second game.

