Vadodara, Dec 24 (PTI) Harleen Doel scored a majestic century while Smriti Mandhana, Partika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties as India posted a mammoth 358 for five in the second women's ODI against West Indies here on Tuesday.

It is only the second time that India have put up a score of over 350 in ODIs.

Also Read | Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here's the Possibility of Team India Captain Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Opting to bat, Mandhana (53) and Rawal (76) put up a solid 110-run opening stand.

Harleen then scored 115 off 103 balls, while Jemimah hit 52.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: US Open Shattering Records and Showcasing Rising Stars in Thrilling Season Finale.

For West Indies, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin, and Zaida James took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 358 of 5 in 50 overs (Harleen Doel 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)