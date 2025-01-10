New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey's father Vincent has died due to age-related ailments.

He was not keeping well for some time.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh expressed his condolences.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I express my deepest condolences to our President, Shri Dilip Tirkey, on the passing of his beloved father, Shri Vincent Tirkey," he said in a statement.

"Shri Vincent Tirkey was a guiding force and an inspiration, not only to his family but to all who knew him. His values and teachings are reflected in the leadership and sportsmanship that Shri Dilip Tirkey brings to our organization and the sport of hockey."

It was Vincent, a former CRPF and Odisha state hockey player from Sundargarh district's nondescript village Saunamura, who initiated his son Dilip to the sport.

